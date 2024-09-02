Hard Rock Casino Rockford opens

The casino features nearly 1,300 slot machines and 50 live table games.

US.- The Hard Rock Casino Rockford opened to the public on Thursday (August 29). The $300m 175,000-square-foot facility is located near the I-90 State Street exit in Rockford, Illinois, and replaces the temporary site that opened in November 2021.

The casino features nearly 1,300 slot machines and 50 live table games, including poker, as well as a sportsbook. It also has a 1,600-seat Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, which is expected to host a variety of performances, and seven dining establishments, ranging from casual to upscale. The venue is decorated with music memorabilia and has a Rock Shop for merchandise.

The opening event was attended by Illinois governor JB Pritzker, Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas and Rockford natives Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen and NBA player Fred VanVleet. The event included live performances, pyrotechnics and a tribute to World War II veterans.

Pritzker, who did the traditional guitar smashing, highlighted the economic impact for Rockford. He said: “900 new jobs were created here at Hard Rock, and I know there are hundreds more that could come when you build the hotel here in just a couple of years.”

Rockford mayor Tom McNamara said: “Rockford is celebrating a huge win today with the opening of the long-awaited and much-desired casino. Hard Rock delivered on every promise from its initial bid nearly five years ago to the opening of its temporary location and its commitment to the Rockford community.”