Hard Rock Casino Rockford launches new live table games

New employment positions have been created at the venue.

Live Blackjack, 3 Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold’em are now available at the Illinois venue.

US.- Hard Rock Casino Rockford has announced the addition of new live table games after the casino received formal approval from the Illinois Gaming Board. Live Blackjack, 3 Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold’em games are now available at the venue.

Due to the addition of the new games, 20 new employment positions have been created, bringing the team to approximately 300. The live table games will be operating from 10am to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10am to 2am on Friday and Saturday.

Hard Rock Rockford president Geno Iafrate said: “We are thrilled to offer this highly requested amenity to our casino floor. We are extremely proud of the hard work our team dedicated to making it happen for our guests, and we thank the Illinois Gaming Board staff for working with us to bring live table games to Rockford.

“As demand grows, more tables, game types and team members are inevitable. Our second Table Games Dealer School will begin soon with more to follow as we continue to add to our team.”

Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock casino received more than 463,000 visitors in 2022, according to the Illinois Gaming Board, and brought in $54.7m. The temporary casino opened in November 2021 and the permanent facility is expected for 2024.

Of the revenue registered by the Illinois casino, $8m went to the state and $3m went to Rockford region, with the city taking a majority share in a split with Winnebago County, Loves Park, and Machesney Park.

