Hard Rock Bet to launch in Illinois

In-person wagering will launch at Hard Rock Casino Rockford’s sportsbook.

US.- Hard Rock Digital and Hard Rock Casino Rockford have announced the launch of Hard Rock Bet in Illinois. The online sports betting app will go live throughout the state and in-person wagering will launch at Hard Rock Casino Rockford’s sportsbook on August 29.

Marlon Goldstein, executive managing director and CEO for Hard Rock Digital, said: “This is shaping up to be a monumental football season for Hard Rock Bet with our Roll With Us campaign, the continued innovations on our highly-rated platform, and now the launch of Hard Rock Bet in one of the largest sports betting markets in the country. We’re thrilled to be delivering the unique Hard Rock Bet mobile experience to players throughout Illinois on our award-winning app and in-person at the new Sportsbook at the amazing Hard Rock Casino Rockford.”

Geno Iafrate, president of Hard Rock Casino Rockford, added: “Sports betting was always part of our holistic plan for Rockford and is another example of providing thrilling entertainment options for guests. The launch of Hard Rock Bet on mobile and in-person sports betting is another milestone for the Hard Rock brand in Illinois, one that adds to the complete array of entertainment options for our guests. If guests want to enjoy live music, have a meal, play table games, slots, or place bets on a sporting event, they can now take part in any facet of entertainment all under one roof.”

The new casino, located immediately off the I-90 State Street exit at 7801 E. State Street in Rockford, features more than 175,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality space. It has nearly 1,300 slot machines, 50 live table games and a poker room.

Illinois sports betting handle reaches $848.1m in June

Illinois’ sports betting handle was $848.1m in June, up 27.4 per cent year-on-year and down 16.9 per cent from May 2024. Some $823.7m was bet online and $24.4m in person.

Bets placed on professional sports amounted to $839.6m, with $815.5m online and $24.2m at retail locations. A further $7.2m was bet across online and retail on college sports, while motor racing generated $1.3m in bets.