Hard Rock Digital enters partnership with The Florida Panthers

Hard Rock Digital has signed a multi-year deal with the ice hockey team.

US.- Hard Rock Digital has signed a multi-year partnership with The Florida Panthers. The deal involves on-site activations, digitally enhanced dasher boards, marquee signage and digital branding.

Nick Menas, Hard Rock Digital’s managing director of corporate strategy, said: “We’re excited to join Panthers Territory and partner with the club to bring hockey fans closer to the action. With thousands of bets available on sports from around the world and live streaming of NHL games nightly on the Hard Rock Bet app, we’re thrilled to entertain hockey fans like no one else can.”

See also: Hard Rock Digital creates Hard Rock Games to expand social gaming

Florida Panthers chief revenue officer Shawn Thornton added: “We are thrilled to enter into an exciting new partnership with Hard Rock Bet. Through this partnership, we will increase fan engagement and excitement around the game of hockey in South Florida and beyond by adding an entirely new element to the game.”

DeSantis endorses allocation of gambling compact money to environmental initiatives

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed SB 1638, allocating gambling revenues towards environmental projects. The bill outlines a framework for the state to annually allocate funds towards, starting with $536m in the upcoming fiscal year. Initiatives will also include upgrading sewage infrastructure.

The bill leverages directs funds from the gambling agreement between Florida and the Seminole Tribe in signed in 2021. That agreement granted the tribe permission to expand gaming offerings at casinos and introduce online sports betting.