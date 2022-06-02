Hard Rock Atlantic City names Alicia Magee as VP of finance

Magee will supervise the Atlantic City venue’s finance-related areas.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has appointed Alicia Magee as vice president of finance. She will supervise the resort’s finance-related areas including casino accounting, casino cashiering, count rooms, financial accounting, food and beverage accounting, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payroll.

Alicia Magee started working at Hard Rock Atlantic City in September 2020 as the executive director of operational compliance. Previously, she served as operations controller at Caesars and director of casino cashiering at Borgata.

Joe Lupo, Hard Rock Atlantic City property president, said: “Alicia has a wealth of experience in finance within the casino industry and in this market. I am also proud to promote such an accomplished woman to a senior leadership role at Hard Rock Atlantic City.”

In 2021, Hard Rock Atlantic City named Donna Ward to the role of vice president of sales to oversee the resort’s hotel sales operations, including meetings and conventions. Ward spent more than 35 years in sales roles throughout Atlantic City, including with Harrah’s. Most recently, she was VP of sales, catering, and convention services at Golden Nugget.

Atlantic City casinos show revenue growth in Q1

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) released Q1 gross operating profit reports for the nine Atlantic City casinos. Combined, the properties reported profits of approximately $155.6m on net revenue of $719.8m. Revenue was up by over 25 per cent compared to Q1 2021.

Q1 2022 revenue was also higher than the $704.6m generated in the first quarter of 2019, pre-pandemic. Casino profits for January through March of 2022 beat the same three months in 2021 by 63 per cent and profits were up 79 per cent compared to the same period, pre-pandemic.

