Atlantic City casino workers ask for “significant” pay raise

The main union representing casino workers in Atlantic City is seeking wage increases.

US.- Besides asking for a smoke-free work environment, Atlantic City casino workers are pushing for better financial incentives. Unite Here Local 54, a union representing over 10,000 Atlantic City casino workers, is seeking “significant” wage increases in talks that are currently underway.

The main union representing casino workers in Atlantic City told The Associated Press the goal is to keep workers from falling behind in an economy where labour shortages are increasing salaries in other industries yet inflation is eating away at consumers’ purchasing power.

Bob McDevitt, president of the union, said that casino workers are looking to improve their finances in the third year of the pandemic. “It is our intention to move our workers more firmly into the middle class,” he said.

A couple of weeks ago, union workers began wearing buttons on their uniforms that read, “Casino Workers Need A Raise.” Existing contracts with eight of the nine casinos expire on May 31. The Ocean Casino Resort has been working without a union contract but has been adhering to its terms.

Bill Callahan, general manager of the Ocean Casino, said he is “hopeful to have a ratified agreement in the upcoming days” that will result in wage increases for many employees.

Joe Lupo, Hard Rock’s president, said his casino and others realise higher wages are needed to attract new employees and retain existing ones. He said the company had already given employees raises before negotiations.

