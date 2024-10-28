Pennsylvania gaming regulator renews licence for Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has renewed Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Category 2 casino licence.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has unanimously voted to renew the Category 2 stand-alone casino licence of Wind Creek Bethlehem, operator of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino in Northampton County. The PGCB determined that Wind Creek Bethlehem had fulfilled the obligations under its previous licence and therefore qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

A public input hearing was held in July 2024 in the casino’s host municipality, the City of Bethlehem, where personnel of Wind Creek Bethlehem submitted exhibits and presented testimony on aspects of the facility’s operation since its last license renewal was granted. The public was also permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact on the community.

The board also received information from local government officials, community groups and the PA State Police, along with the Gaming Control Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance.

Since its opening in May 2009 through September 2024, Wind Creek Bethlehem has generated over $7bn in revenue from the play of retail slot machines and table games, sports wagering and igaming, and has returned to the Commonwealth a total of $2.9bn from tax revenue, assessments and fees. It operates 2,318 slot machines, 202 table games and a 20-table poker room.