Grigor Asoyan promoted to group deputy CEO of technology at Digitain

Digitain has promoted Grigor Asoyan to group deputy CEO of technology, in recognition of his ten years of contribution to the company’s growth.

Press release.- Digitain has confirmed the promotion of Grigor Asoyan to group deputy CEO of technology role.

Grigor formerly held the position of CTO and has worked for the business for ten years in senior technology roles.

Vardges Vardanyan, founder of Digitain, said: “Grigor has demonstrated strong leadership and vision to our business throughout the last decade. As we expand our global reach in new and existing markets, his contribution to technology and solutions will further consolidate our market position as a leading iGaming provider.”

Commenting on the promotion, Asoyan said: “I’m delighted in this new role within the business. Digitain has been a great brand to be part of over the last ten years and has experienced growth in all areas of its operations across multiple global markets.

“I will look forward to this next part of my journey with the brand. We have been and will continue to focus on new experiences, innovations, and the latest digital technologies for all our partners and customers to ensure we continue empowering your success within the iGaming supply chain.”