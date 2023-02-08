Digitain launches ImagineLive

ICE London will be from February 7 to 9 at ExCeL London.

Imagine Live will unveil their innovative approach to Live Casino at ICE London 2023.

Press release.- Digitain’s Imagine Live announced its launch as a key player in the live casino space and its plans to challenge the industry with exciting innovations. With experienced senior team members, Imagine Live is confident in its strength in operations and creative approach to new games, commercials, and account management.

At the upcoming ICE London 2023 expo, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Imagine Live’s new take on mobile Blackjack, a highly-innovative robot arm blackjack that brings players closer to the action. The company will also be showcasing its “Dynamite Roulette,” a multiplier roulette game, and “Pirates Plunder,” a classic wheel-driven game show with bonus rounds and a never-before-seen eliminator round.

“We are excited to be launching Imagine Live and showcasing our innovative approach to everything that is live casino at ICE London 2023”, said Matthew Charlesworth, the Global CEO of Imagine Live. “We have been, and will continue to focus on new experiences and new innovations. We absolutely will not just be another supplier”.

The founder of ImagineLive and Digitain Group, Vardges Vardanyan, said: “We are delighted to unveil our new brand and bring innovative live casino games to our partners. At Imagine Live, we are dedicated to providing an unparalleled gaming experience, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the company’s team at Stand N5-410, and experience Imagine Live’s engaging and interactive live casino games firsthand.

See also: Digitain welcomes Iain Hutchison as chief revenue officer





