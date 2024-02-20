Greentube releases its latest pirate treasure in Diamond Link and Almighty Kraken

This time it brings an aquatic favourite to life as part of the Diamond Series.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, presents its latest release: Diamond Link and Almighty Kraken from the Diamond Series.

This 5-reel, 25-win line slot offers players the chance to win great treasures by way of the Diamond Link feature and three lucrative Wild, Sticky and Colossal spins. In the base game, whenever players collect six diamond symbols, Diamond Link begins. Players receive three free spins in which they must collect diamond symbols boasting a cash value or a jackpot value.

In addition, should players find just five diamonds, the Kraken will grant a second chance. Each of the gems that land will remain in place, automatically resetting the free spins. When three consecutive spins with no win have occurred, the feature ends and the combined sum of all diamonds are paid out.

Should a diamond containing a Wild Spin logo land, it will grant a free spin with a random number of wild symbols appearing as 2x or 3x multipliers.

A Sticky Spin logo ups the ante with a free spin once landed. During this, all winning symbols are locked in place and respins are granted with wilds appearing as 2x or 3x multipliers.

Whenever a diamond containing a Colossal Spin logo appears, it will grant a free spin in which the middle three reels host a giant symbol that can become a wild appearing as a 2x or 3x multiplier.

The Diamond Link feature can see players land one of four jackpots. The Mini, Minor and Major jackpots are triggered by landing special gold diamonds. Filling all fifteen positions with diamonds will drop the Grand Jackpot worth a minimum of 1000x.

Bernd Baumert, director of Games Production and Operations at Greentube, said: “The Diamond Link series is a legendary force in the world of slots and Diamond Link and Almighty Kraken takes this series to the next level.

“With the amount of win potential on offer thanks to sheer number of features, enhanced ways to win and jackpots on offer, players have a monster of a game on their hands.”