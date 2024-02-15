Greentube debuts content in Slovakia

Greentube has launched its slots in Slovakia, marking further European growth for the company.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has taken its diverse portfolio of popular slots live in Slovakia, marking further European growth for the company in regulated markets.

Now available via a range of the country’s leading online casino brands, players will be able to get their hands on Greentube’s upcoming releases such as Book of Ra Deluxe 10: Win Ways, Sizzling Hot Deluxe 10 Win Ways and Top o’ the Money – Pots of Wealth.

These new releases will sit alongside the supplier’s classic games which have proved their enduring appeal among European players including hit titles such as Book of Ra, Sizzling Hot and Ultrahot Deluxe.

This latest market entry into Slovakia furthers Greentube’s growth in Central Europe and mirrors its progress globally, in line with its strategy for the year ahead.

Opher Ben Zvi, deputy head of global sales at Greentube, said: “Slovakia is another step forward in our roadmap for 2024. It’s a country with great potential and one where we expect big things from our proven content.

“Our range of games is set to provide a diverse choice for players, beginning with our successful WinWays titles. These will soon be joined by the global hits from our Diamond Mystery, Diamond Link and Cash Connection game series. We’re proud to see them on offer to an even larger demographic via our partners in the country.”