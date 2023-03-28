Greentube launches its new slot game “Diamond Tales: The Little Mermaid”

This variable volatility 5-reel, 40 payline slot, was created in collaboration with intellectual property owner RoyalCasino Denmark.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is reopening its book of classic tales once more. This time it brings an aquatic favourite to life in Diamond Tales: The Little Mermaid.

This variable volatility 5-reel, 40 payline slot, created in collaboration with intellectual property owner RoyalCasino Denmark, has players aiming to win a maximum of 50,000x their stake by way of several bonus features, including the Snap Drop and Diamond Tale features.

Players are tasked with collecting Pearl Hearts on a special reel to take with them into the bonus features to progress story chapters, before ultimately reaching the Ocean Feature.

If the Snap Drop symbol lands on the fifth reel, players will be awarded with a re-spin where only Pearl Hearts with multipliers appear, which are then added together. Multipliers are added together, multiplying the player’s bet.

The Diamond Tales feature is triggered when three Book Bonus symbols land on reels one, three and five. Three re-spins are awarded which reset every time a new Pearl or Gold Heartlands on the reels. Gold Diamond Heart’s values are multiplied by any new Pearl Hearts that land.

When players reach the final chapter of the game, they will automatically unlock the Ocean Feature, giving them the unique opportunity to land five Gold Diamond Hearts.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “With the second addition to the game family after The Ugly Duckling, the Diamond Tales franchise continues to go from strength to strength and we are confident that players will enjoy what we have to offer them with Diamond Tales: The Little Mermaid. This aquatic title boasts a real sense of progression as you work through the chapters to reach that final bonus.”