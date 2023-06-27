Greentube gets its swag on with new release Diamond Link: Cops ‘n’ Robbers

The five-reel, 20-line slot takes everything that has made the Cops ‘n’ Robbers franchise so successful.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has brought back legendary anti-hero Bert for another epic caper in Diamond Link: Cops ‘n’ Robbers.

The five-reel, 20-line slot takes everything that has made the Cops ‘n’ Robbers franchise so successful while adding the popular Diamond Link feature to the swag pile, providing players with a chance to grab one of four available jackpots.

Crucially, the Diamond Link feature in this title incorporates the famous Cops ‘n’ Robbers board game. blending two iconic Greentube IPs, the feature feels fresh but with classic elements, with its innovative combination of board game and Hold ‘n’ Spin mechanics as Bert puts his cunning base game plan into action in attempting to commit the perfect robbery.

Triggered when players find six or more Diamonds in a single spin, all Diamond symbols from the base game convert to Pink Diamonds in the feature, with their values translated into respective bet multiplier values.

It all starts with an explosion that creates one to four highlighted fields behind randomly selected Diamonds on the reels. Bert appears on a board game with special feature fields as a truck showing the player their multiplier, bursts through the wall.

The start button sets the Dice rolling and depending on the field on which Bert lands – Spin Fields, Jail Fields, Diamond Fields or Special Fields – the corresponding feature will be triggered.

Designed as a mash-up of fan favourites, the feature also contains a variety of security levels. Each time Bert lands on a Multiplier field, all diamonds on the board are doubled, while the security level ramps up to heighten the chances of being caught red-handed. The longer the police hunt lasts, the higher the potential rewards.

The chase can end in three ways: by entering the ID Parade where Bert is Busted, when all 15 positions on the reels are filled with Diamond symbols and the Grand Jackpot is awarded, or if the player claims the maximum win of 7000x.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “Diamond Link: Cops ‘n’ Robbers takes the essence of a timeless classic and adds the Diamond Link treatment, to really maximise the excitement for players with a game that is jam-packed with riches.

“It’s a fun theme with fantastic characters that really showcases both our strong heritage and the ability to create content that pushes the boundaries within online gaming. We can’t wait for players across the world to enjoy it” he said.