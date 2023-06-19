Michael Bauer, Greentube: “Online casino games will continue to be dominated by online slots”

In dialogue with Focus Gaming News, the CFO of Greentune anticipates its participation at iGB Live Amsterdam.

Exclusive interview.- Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube spoke with Focus Gaming News about the future of online games and the novelties that they will be presenting at iGB Live! in Amsterdam. The event will be back on 11-14 July 2023 at the RAI Amsterdam.

What have been your highlights of the year so far?

The biggest highlight this year has been the increase in demand for our games in Germany. As a result of this interest, we have seen our revenues increase across the region. Slowly but surely operators are receiving their licences and our games are being approved by regulators. We have big hopes for the market and are starting to move in a very positive direction.

Another key highlight that sticks with me from the last few months has been Greentube receiving its Pennsylvania license in the United States. This was the only U.S. licence we had not yet acquired, so it felt like we’d found the missing piece of a puzzle.

What games will Greentube be showcasing at IGB Live in Amsterdam?

We are thrilled to be showcasing Cyber Wildz as our headline game at iGB Live in Amsterdam this year. This unique title is unlike anything we’ve ever released before.

The cyberpunk theme isn’t something we have ever explored until now, and the graphics and animations are very different to what our players are used to. I’m incredibly pleased with the overall outcome of this game and I thoroughly believe that players will enjoy it just as much as I do.

Those attending iGB Live will be treated to a spectacle upon arriving at Greentube’s stand (P60) this year. Always keen to make a statement, we’ve given our stand a cyberpunk makeover, expect a raw, industrial design with a hint of neon. Visitors will also spot the game’s main characters Kray-Z the Reaper, Y-Pout the Assassin and of course, Bob the fish.

What benefits does the launch of Greentube Mynt provide for the company and your partners?

While Greentube Mynt is still not yet fully rolled out, there are a handful of benefits I can highlight as we await further developments and key elements continue to go live.

First and foremost, this revolutionary new tech stack will give us so much more flexibility, allowing us to enter new markets much faster and with greater ease.

Secondly, we are in the process of onboarding some fantastic game development partners. This means we will be able to boast some great new content from incredibly talented studios.

Finally, I’d like to champion Mynt’s gamification features that will give operators greater flexibility to promote top Greentube titles. The launch of this platform offers a true revolution in technology and will help us grow as we continue to make further inroads into key regulated markets worldwide.

What kinds of games do you think will help the online casino sector continue to build on its recent momentum?

I’m firmly of the belief that online casino games of the future will continue to be dominated by online slots, as we know from experience that slots gameplay is something the majority of players enjoy most. I do not think people will move away from them any time soon.

In terms of incremental innovation within the slots vertical, I expect that there will always be new mechanics being released by suppliers as they test the water to see if something sticks.

Away from traditional slots I think the recent hype around crash games is rightly justified. They are becoming more and more popular, especially in dot com markets.

