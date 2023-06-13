Greentube expands Dutch market reach with bet365 launch

The comprehensive portfolio now available to players at bet365 Games includes a wide range of casino classics.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has taken its games catalogue live in the regulated Dutch market with the operator bet365.

The comprehensive portfolio, now available to players at bet365 Games, includes a wide range of casino classics, including Book of Ra Deluxe, Sizzling Hot Deluxe and Always Hot. These titles complement digital conversions of AWP titles which have long proven popular in the local market, while players seeking a new experience can enjoy Random Runner 15, Simply Wilder and Super Random Flashback.

The direct integration of content into the bet365 Games platform represents the latest milestone within a long-standing agreement with bet365 and serves to further increase Greentube’s presence in the Netherlands.

Greentube is able to offer its games to operators in the country through a Dutch supplier licence, which includes all requisite game certifications.

David Bolas, commercial director at Greentube, said: “We are delighted to take our games live in the Netherlands with one of the biggest operator names in the industry. We have a deep understanding of the market and what players want from their games content and we look forward to further enhancing what is already a great alliance with bet365.”

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We’re excited to welcome Greentube into our portfolio of innovative and cutting-edge gaming content partners in the Netherlands. With a premium offering of new and classic titles, we feel that the partnership is a great fit into our Games product.”