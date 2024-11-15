Greentube expands presence in New Jersey with Hard Rock Bet launch

The launch with Hard Rock Bet will see Greentube amplify its US exposure and reach a growing new audience in New Jersey.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has signed its latest partnership agreement in the US with Hard Rock Digital and will launch its award-winning content portfolio on the highly-rated Hard Rock Bet casino platform in New Jersey.

Hard Rock Bet’s online casino players in the Garden State will soon be able to enjoy a wide variety of fan-favourite titles from Greentube, including Diamond Cash™: Almighty Kraken, Piggy Prizes: Wand of Riches and Wild Lines: American Eagle™.

North America remains a region of key strategic importance for the provider, where the latest integration follows on from a series of successful operator partnerships on the continent.

The launch with Hard Rock Bet will see Greentube amplify its US exposure and reach a growing new audience in New Jersey, thanks to the operator’s globally recognisable brand and popularity. Greentube and Hard Rock Bet look forward to launching gaming content together in additional states and markets in the future.

Markus Antl, Director Global Sales and Key Account Management at Greentube, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Hard Rock Digital, a brand that is famous and recognisable to people everywhere. The partnership in New Jersey is a long-awaited one for us and we look forward to introducing our content to even more players in the state.”

Grant Williams, SVP of Casino at Hard Rock Digital, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Greentube to Hard Rock Bet, and continue to add to the over 2,200 gaming experiences found on our top-rated platform. With one of the largest selections of games in the market, engaging promotions like our just-completed Slots Championship, and our integrated rewards, Greentube’s premium content is yet another reason to Roll With Hard Rock Bet.”