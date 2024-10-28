Greentube secures further European growth with Finnish market entry via Veikkaus

Finnish players are now able to enjoy Greentube’s most popular games, including Book of Ra Deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm Deluxe and Sizzling Hot Deluxe, among others.

Press release.- Greentube has made its debut in Finland via its latest tier-one partner, Veikkaus, the country’s state-owned gambling operator.

Players in the established Nordic market can now enjoy Greentube’s most popular games including industry staples Book of Ra Deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm Deluxe and Sizzling Hot Deluxe among a host of other hit games from its comprehensive portfolio.

Veikkaus, a World Lottery Association (WLA) member, currently holds the exclusive rights to offer gambling in Finland, providing lottery, slots, casinos, and sports and horse racing betting to over 2.5 million customers.

Julia Schagerl, regional manager at Greentube, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our partnership with Veikkaus, which will enable us to provide players in the Finnish market with an amazing gaming experience through Greentube’s content offering.

“Finland is an exciting market and we couldn’t be in better hands to roll out our titles to players there thanks to Veikkaus.”