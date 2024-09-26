Greentube launches content with FanDuel in Michigan and New Jersey

Local players are now able to enjoy Greentube’s wide catalogue of games.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has significantly enhanced its North American footprint after rolling out its content with operating giant FanDuel.

The company’s portfolio has initially gone live with the leading operator in Michigan and New Jersey, with a Connecticut launch to follow. Top-performing games from the supplier, including Piggy Prizes: Wand of Riches, Diamond Cash: Mighty Buffalo and Silver Lux: Big Win Spinner, can now be enjoyed by local players.

FanDuel’s dominance in the North American markets will enable Greentube’s content to be introduced to a huge new audience in the three states.

Since making its debut in the US in 2021, Greentube has made great strides in the region, producing localised content that resonates with players.

Markus Antl, director global sales and key account management at Greentube, said: “We are thrilled to have launched our portfolio with FanDuel. Partnering with such a leading operator is an exciting opportunity, and we’re eager to bring our proven content to FanDuel’s vast player base. We’re also looking forward to our upcoming launch in Connecticut, where we can introduce our offerings to even more slot enthusiasts across the U.S.”