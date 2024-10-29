Greentube expands content offering with launch of Tapper Games

The company said its new offering is designed to “resonate with players who prefer rapid gameplay, offering a more immersive gaming experience.”

Press release.- Greentube has announced it has further boosted its product portfolio after unveiling Tapper Games, a dynamic new style of content.

With the new games addition, Greentube is focused on providing “high-energy titles, driven by simple yet engaging mechanics, making it easy for players to tap and enjoy instant action.” The company’s new offering is designed to resonate with players who prefer rapid gameplay, offering a more immersive gaming experience.

Launching initially with the title Piñata Blast, Tapper Games brings a fresh twist to traditional slots with simplified animations and responsive features. According to the company, “the gameplay is designed with user interaction at the forefront, ensuring that the visuals and gameplay deliver a seamless user experience.”

While Tapper Games will appeal to a broad global audience, the titles are particularly well-suited for the US market, where fast-paced content has gained significant traction.

Alongside the launch of Piñata Blast, Greentube will also launch Hit Me Baby!, which was presented at G2E in Las Vegas. The company plans to release similar content in the coming months, aiming to establish Tapper Games within its product portfolio.

Bernd Baumert, director of Games Production and Operations at Greentube, said: “Tapper Games is an exciting new venture for us, as we continue to diversify our portfolio and cater to the evolving preferences of players.

“With Piñata Blast and a diverse range of upcoming titles, we are opening the door to a new category of fast-paced games, designed to entertain and engage players in a fresh way. We believe that this type of content will be a key driver in attracting new audiences and further expanding our reach in regulated markets globally.”

