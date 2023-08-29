Greentube delivers another epic Egyptian adventure in Rise of Tut Magic

Greentube’s omni-channel technology is at the forefront of gaming innovation and converges online, mobile and land-based gaming.

This latest release is another Egyptian treasure within Greentube’s game portfolio.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is taking players back to the golden age of the Pharaohs in its latest release Rise of Tut Magic.

This high-volatility Egyptian-themed slot offers players a chance to get their hands on ancient treasures by way of classic slot gameplay and lucrative bonus features, including expanding wilds and free spins with upgrade symbols.

Should players land three or more bonus symbols anywhere on the reels they will automatically trigger 12 free spins featuring a special symbol upgrade feature that significantly ups the ante.

At the start of the feature, up to five symbols are automatically upgraded to higher-paying symbols. If at any time a fully expanded wild symbol appears, then another symbol upgrade will trigger.

The free spins feature can be retriggered during the bonus if one, two or three scattered wild symbols land on the reels, meaning one, three or five additional free spins are awarded respectively.

In certain jurisdictions, Greentube offers a Buy Bonus feature that can be activated during base gameplay. This automatically activates the free spins for 87x the player’s total bet.

Bernd Baumert, director of Games Production and Operations at Greentube, said: “Rise of Tut Magic is another Egyptian treasure within Greentube’s game portfolio thanks to its truly engaging gameplay, classic design and exciting bonus features and mechanics. We are fully expecting this new title to be a huge hit with operators and players alike and cannot wait to see how it performs following its release.”

