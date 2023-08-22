Greentube bolsters position in Peru through Inkabet launch

The deal has seen a wide range of Greentube games go live with Inkabet in one of South America’s leading online markets.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has strengthened its market reach in Peru by launching its titles with leading operator Inkabet (part of Betsson Group).

The deal has seen a wide range of Greentube games go live with Inkabet in one of South America’s online markets. Players at Inkabet.pe can now enjoy classic Greentube favourites Book of Ra deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe and Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, as well as cutting-edge titles including Diamond Link: Mighty Buffalo and Diamond Link: Mighty Emperor.

The launch further improves Greentube’s position as a player in the region. Its content is already live in Buenos Aires City, Argentina, while players in Chile and Ecuador are also able to enjoy a range of games that are proven to resonate strongly with local audiences.

See also: Greentube expands premium game offering with German operator Jokerstar

Jelena Popovic, regional manager at Greentube, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to take our games live with Inkabet, one of the biggest brands in Peruvian gaming. Our titles have struck a chord with players all over South America and we are delighted to be able to serve them to an increased audience in Peru.

“This launch is one of great strategic importance as we continue to increase our hold in the continent and we look forward to seeing how Inkabet’s players react to our content.”

Laura Peretta, head of supplier relations at Betsson Group, said: “Greentube is a well-known widely respected provider of high-quality casino content. We are proud to form this partnership and we believe that their games will be a hit with our players. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible gaming experience, and we believe that this partnership will help us to achieve that goal.”