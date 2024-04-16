Greentube celebrates launch with Caesars Digital

Within the partnership the companies will launch new online casino gaming content with the operator in New Jersey and Michigan.

This partnership is a key milestone for the company that aligns with its plans to expand across North America.

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has closed a deal in North America with Caesars Digital to launch new online casino gaming content with the operator in New Jersey and Michigan with additional jurisdictions to follow.

Thunder Cash, Dolphin’s Pearl, Diamond Cash Mighty Buffalo and Charming Lady’s Boom are now available on Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, with the localised titles having already performed outstandingly elsewhere in the United States market.

This partnership is a key milestone for Greentube and aligns with its plans to expand across North America, having gained market share following its debut in the region in 2021.

Markus Antl, director global sales and key account management at Greentube, said: “Launching our content with Caesars Digital has been a key objective for us since we first entered the U.S., so we are extremely pleased that we have now made it a reality.

“As one of the most established industry brands in North America, we realise the potential of this partnership and we look forward to working together to not only strengthen our online presence but to also explore omnichannel opportunities.”

In addition, Ricardo Cornejo Rivas, vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital, added: “We take pride in providing the largest and most diversified collection of games for our online casino players. Adding Greentube’s wide and proven content portfolio to our platforms allows us to deliver fresh entertainment to our players in multiple jurisdictions that we can be confident in.”