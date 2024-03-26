Greentube combines fan-favourite features in its latest slot Diamond Link Mighty Sevens Win Ways

With up to 16,807 win ways available, players are in for non-stop thrills with big win potential.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, is fusing its innovative mechanics with classic fruit-themed gameplay in its latest installment in the Diamond Link series, poised to captivate players globally.

Diamond Link: Mighty Sevens Win Ways combines the popular features of the Diamond Link series with the dynamic Win Ways mechanic, ensuring an unforgettable gaming experience with each spin. With up to 16,807 Win Ways available, players are in for non-stop thrills with big win potential.

The game unfolds on five reels, each capable of displaying two to seven symbols made up of fruit, diamonds, and number seven visuals.

Hitting six or more diamond symbols on the reels unlocks the Diamond Link feature and the potential triggering of the Mini, Minor, Grand, or Major jackpot. Filling all positions on the five reels with diamonds during the feature will drop the Grand Jackpot worth a minimum 1,000x the bet.

Diamond Link also awards players three free spins to collect even more precious gems in the diamond progress meter. Finding a new diamond in a free spin round resets the number of free spins back to three for more exciting ways to win.

If no diamonds are present on the grid, Seven symbols can still appear to offer the game’s maximum win of up to 7,000x the bet.

Bernd Baumert, Director of Games Production and Operations at Greentube, said: “The Diamond Link series is a hugely popular staple in the slots world and we are thrilled to introduce Diamond Link Mighty Sevens Win Ways as the latest addition to the series. With its engaging and dynamic gameplay and great win potential on offer, players can experience an exciting and innovative new title packed with win potential.”