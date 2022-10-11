Green Jade Games to merge with GameCo

Jesper Kärrbrink will be CEO of the new company.

The merger will lead to the creation of a new entity, Green Jade Group.

Malta.- The Malta-based igaming supplier Green Jade Games has reached a definitive agreement to combine with GameCo, thus creating Green Jade Group. The companies said they aimed to become a market leader in “differentiated games” – casino-like games with an additional focus on interactivity.

Green Jade’s current CEO, Jesper Kärrbrink, will be the chief executive of the merged company. GameCo’s chair Robert Montgomery will chair the combined entity.

Green Jade Group said in a statement: “The combined entity is set to dominate the differentiated games category and will offer the most comprehensive portfolio of content focused on higher LTV and new players that includes slots, table games, crash games and arcade games.

“The merger will also enable the company to scale rapidly in order to meet the growing demand for its content from the global igaming market – particularly in North America and Europe.”

Kärrbrink said: “We have followed GameCo for quite some time and we are big fans of what the company has achieved to date and I’m confident that together we are going to create unstoppable momentum with some very exciting times ahead.”

Montgomery added: “Green Jade and GameCo are together a great strategic fit. Both companies have respectively trailblazed a new way of looking at casino games and have established a strong reputation for producing really amazing content.

“I am proud of everything we have achieved so far at GameCo, and I am confident this merger will propel the new group to the next level.”

In March, Mattias Lindahl joined Green Jade Games as head of development. With more than ten years of experience in gaming, he most recently served as solutions architect at ComeOn Group. Lindahl also worked at Mr Green and was head of development at Evoke Gaming before its acquisition by Mr Green in 2017. In July, Green Jade partnered with Pariplay.