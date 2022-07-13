Pariplay partners with Green Jade Games

Pariplay increases its Fusion platform content offering in the US with a selection of arcade games.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary S.A Pariplay has increased its Fusion platform content offering in the US through an exclusive agreement with Green Jade Games. The deal will offer players a selection of arcade games.

The first titles available include Casino Blocks, Cash Smash, and Candy Prize B.I.G. Green Jade’s games are complemented by its traditional slots, through an additional partnership with Pariplay’s Ignite program.

Callum Harris, director of partnerships at Pariplay, said: “Green Jade has built a deserved reputation for producing slick, compelling arcade games that are very popular with players all over the world. It’s fantastic to have them on board as a new Fusion partner for the US market.

“The unique offering is set to grow over the coming months and years and it’s a privilege to be aligned on a growth journey as iGaming continues to roll out across the country.”

Mark Taffler, CCO at Green Jade Games, added: “Our mission has always been to put our innovative, entertaining content in front of as many players as possible.

“Our relationship with Pariplay continues to be extremely strong. Their Fusion platform will enable us to supply our arcade content to key US partners and help play a strategic role in supporting acquisition and retention objectives for operators in North America.”

Pariplay recently added poker to its Fusion platform through prominent supplier EvenBet Gaming. More than 30 types of poker games will be made available, including the classic Hold’em, Omaha, Stud and Open Face Chinese Poker, as well as Rapid and Mixed games, alongside many more.

Pariplay partners with Atlantic Lottery in Canada

Pariplay has expanded its presence in the regulated Canadian market through a partnership with Atlantic Lottery. The deal enables Pariplay to offer online casino content from its in-house studio Wizard Games, as well as a wide variety of aggregated third-party games, to players across Atlantic Canada through its Fusion platform.

Pariplay has a B2B gaming licence in Ontario, the Canadian province that opened its online gambling market on April 4. The provincial lottery operator is a World Lottery Association (WLA) member and returns all of its profit to the communities of Atlantic Canada.