Pickering Casino Resort celebrates opening with Brian Adams show

Great Canadian Entertainment has celebrated the opening of its $500m casino in Toronto.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has marked the opening of its $500m Pickering Casino Resort, in Toronto, with a performance by Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams at the resort’s 2,500-seat arena.

During an event attended by over 300 guests, Great Canadian Entertainment CEO Matthew Anfinson was joined by Pickering mayor Kevin Ashe, Ontario minister of finance Peter Bethlenfalvy and OLG president and CEO Duncan Hannay.

Following a dinner reception for guests in the PIK, the resort’s private function space, Adams performed hits, such as “Cuts Like a Knife” and “Summer of 69”. The celebration also included the presentation of a $50K donation to the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation, recognising their contributions to the Durham Region.

The 96,000 square feet casino hosts 2,400 slot machines, about 100 live table games and 140 live dealer stadium gaming terminals. The hotel’s 275 guest rooms range from 388 square feet to 775 square feet, including 33 suites with separate living space and 22 accessible rooms.

Anfinson said: “We are thrilled to be officially unveiling all of our amazing attractions and especially the brand-new The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort which will bring a new level of entertainment to the region.

“We are grateful to be joined by the incomparable Bryan Adams, the Hon. Minister Bethenfalvy, Mayor Ashe, and Duncan Hannay amongst so many wonderful people who have helped us arrive at this auspicious occasion. We are also proud to be honouring the Ajax Pickering Hospital Foundation and the essential work that they do for the community and look forward to continuing to be a welcoming and valued member of the community.”

