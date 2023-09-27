Great Canadian Entertainment launches rewards programme in Ontario

The company has launched Great Canadian Rewards online registration.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced the launch of Great Canadian Rewards online registration. The programme covers its 12 destinations in Ontario, including its newest resorts, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto and Pickering Casino Resort.

Members will have access to free play rewards, discounts at restaurants and hotels and presale access for live concerts and events. When signing up, guests will be prompted to digitally verify their identity using the Interac document verification service.

Gavin Whiteley, chief marketing officer at Great Canadian Entertainment, said: “Our vision is to advance the gaming landscape in Canada, and allowing our guests to become members from the comfort of their mobile device is a significant step toward achieving that goal.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and success of the Great Canadian Rewards loyalty program, and are excited about the prospect of making it easier for them to begin their Great Canadian Rewards journey before their first visit.”

In August, Great Canadian Entertainment opened The Hotel at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. The new hotel, located near the Toronto Pearson International Airport, offers more than 400 guest rooms.

Ontario igaming market generates US$14bn in wagers in Q2

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the first quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that $14bn was wagered between April 1 and June 30. Gaming revenue was C$545m, up 3.6 per cent compared to Q4’s $526m.

Active player accounts dropped below a million by the end of the quarter, falling to 920,000 from the 1.01m reported in the previous quarter. Average monthly spend per active player account improved to $197 (Q4: $174).