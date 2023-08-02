Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto opens hotel

Great Canadian Entertainment has launched a hotel called The Hotel.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has opened The Hotel at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, a $1bn new property inaugurated in June. The new hotel, located near the Toronto Pearson International Airport, offers more than 400 guest rooms. Accommodations range from 400 square feet to 840 square feet,

With an investment of approximately $1bn and an estimated $500m in economic benefit for the region, the venue is one of the largest private sector projects in Ontario. The hotel rooms are equipped with a 55” Smart TV, in-room safe, complimentary Wi-Fi, mini fridge and a coffee maker. The suites offer a separate living room and a bar unit including a fridge and microwave.

Located adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack, the casino features 328,000 square feet of gaming space, including over 4,800 slot machines and 145 table games. The Vegas-style casino has VIP rooms and sports betting kiosks.

In the coming months, the property will unveil a 5,000-person live entertainment venue. It will also open a Poker Room offering 30 tables on a private floor with electronic table games and slots available for those waiting and ‘No Limit’ and ‘Limit’ stakes at varying levels. There will be larger poker tournaments and four tables in a semi-private area. A wellness centre featuring an indoor pool, sauna, steam room, and fitness equipment will open later this year.

Ontario igaming market generates US$14bn in wagers in Q2

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the first quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that $14bn was wagered between April 1 and June 30. Gaming revenue was C$545m, up 3.6 per cent compared to Q4’s $526m.

Active player accounts dropped below a million by the end of the quarter, falling to 920,000 from the 1.01m reported in the previous quarter. Average monthly spend per active player account improved to $197 (Q4: $174).