Great Canadian Toronto to open poker room and hotel

The new property will inaugurate a poker room and a 400-room hotel.

Canada.- The Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto has unveiled the latest developments at the new $1bn property, which opened on June 20. It will open a Poker Room later this summer and a new 400-room hotel on August 1.

The venue will also open a 5,000-capacity entertainment venue, additional dining options and retail. A wellness centre featuring an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and fitness equipment will be inaugurated later this year.

The poker room will offer 30 tables on a private floor with electronic table games and slots available for those waiting and ‘No Limit’ and ‘Limit’ stakes at varying levels. There will be larger poker tournaments and four tables in a semi-private area.

Ontario igaming market contributes US$1.2bn in first year

The Ontario igaming market provided C$1.5bn (US$1.2bn) in positive economic contributions to the province in its first year of operations, according to research compiled by Deloitte. The report, released by iGaming Ontario on the first full day of the Canadian Gaming Summit, noted that the industry had created 12,000 new jobs in the province, generating C$900m in benefits via salary payments.

The report also outlined that many of the positions created in Ontario were well-paying jobs, with average wages for workers in the gaming sector at C$103,000. That’s around C$30,000 more than the average Ontarian wage.