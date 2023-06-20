Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto opens

The venue adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack features 328,000 square feet of gaming space.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced the opening of the Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. With an investment of approximately $1bn and an estimated $500m in economic benefit for the region, the venue is one of the largest private sector projects in Ontario.

Located adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack, it features 328,000 square feet of gaming space, including over 4,800 slot machines and 145 table games. The Vegas-style casino has VIP rooms and sports betting kiosks. In the coming months, the property will unveil a 400-room hotel, a 5,000-person live entertainment venue and on-site dining options.

A wellness centre featuring an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and fitness equipment will open later this year. It has a booking partnership with Live Nation for The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

The resort will have around 2,000 team members.

Matthew Anfinson, chief executive officer of Great Canadian Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to finally unveil Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to the world. Our team has worked tirelessly for several years to create an unrivaled entertainment experience that will leave a lasting impression on our guests. The opening of this first phase of Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is incredibly exciting for all of us, and we are very eager to reveal the next phases, including the hotel and The Theatre, in the coming weeks and months.”

Ontario igaming market contributes US$1.2bn in first year

The Ontario igaming market provided C$1.5bn (US$1.2bn) in positive economic contributions to the province in its first year of operations, according to research compiled by Deloitte. The report, released by iGaming Ontario on the first full day of the Canadian Gaming Summit, noted that the industry had created 12,000 new jobs in the province, generating C$900m in benefits via salary payments.

The report also outlined that many of the positions created in Ontario were well-paying jobs, with average wages for workers in the gaming sector at C$103,000. That’s around C$30,000 more than the average Ontarian wage.