Grand Central H-Street Sportsbook opens in Washington DC

The sportsbook will open today at 625D H Street NE.

US.- Elys BMG Group has announced that the Grand Central H-Street Sportsbook in Washington DC will host an opening event today (March 21). The opening will start with an event with media and government officials, followed by the general opening of wagering windows and kiosks.

Located at 625D H Street NE, Grand Central Sportsbook joins the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook and the Cloakroom Gentlemen’s Club Over Under Sportsbook Lounge in Washington DC.

Brian Vasile, owner of Grand Central, said: “Grand Central is proud to partner with Elys on our second location together. We are grateful to the OLG, District Council, and Mayor’s Office for their visionary leadership in creating room for small businesses to thrive in the dynamic sports betting market.”

Mike Ciavarella, CEO of Elys, added: “We are excited to extend our collaboration with Grand Central to launch their second joint venture site. This is more than just a business expansion; it’s a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services and creating unforgettable experiences for our patrons and partners. We are eager to immerse ourselves in the rich tapestry of the D.C. community and to have a positive impact on the evolution of the District’s sports betting landscape while fostering initiatives of small and local business builders like Brian.”

Grand Central Sportsbook received provisional approval from the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, Regulation and Oversight Division earlier this month.

FanDuel receives approval as sports wagering operator in Washington DC

The Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has named FanDuel as the new sports wagering subcontractor for Intralot, OLG’s lottery and sports wagering system vendor in Washington DC. GambetDC’s existing in-store gaming kiosks will be replaced by FanDuel’s on a phased basis.