Grand Central Sportsbook receives approval in Washington DC

US.- Elys BMG Group has announced that Grand Central Sportsbook has been granted provisional approval to open its H Street sportsbook in Washington DC. The approval was granted by the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, Regulation and Oversight Division.

The opening of Grand Central H Street, located at 625-D H Street NE, is expected to take place ahead of the 2024 March Madness tournament. It will join the Grand Central Restaurant and Sportsbook and the Cloakroom Gentlemen’s Club Over Under Sportsbook Lounge.

The company said it has been preparing to open new retail sportsbook operations in Washington DC and other states in 2024. It will also launch its online sportsbook in Colorado through an agreement with Caesars Entertainment.