FanDuel receives approval as sports wagering operator in Washington DC

US.- The Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG) has announced that FanDuel is the new sports wagering subcontractor for Intralot, OLG’s lottery and sports wagering system vendor in Washington DC. Residents and visitors will have access to FanDuel’s sports betting app starting this spring. GambetDC’s existing in-store gaming kiosks will be replaced by FanDuel’s on a phased basis.

An initial $5m fee is payable by Intralot in the current fiscal year.

Frank Suarez, executive director of OLG, said: “FanDuel’s industry-leading offering will ensure that the District maximizes tax revenue under its existing contracts this year while delivering a best-in-class experience for 18+ residents.”

Meanwhile, Elys BMG Group has announced that Grand Central Sportsbook was granted provisional approval to open its H Street sportsbook in Washington DC. The approval was granted by the DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, Regulation and Oversight Division. The opening of Grand Central H Street, located at 625-D H Street NE, is expected to take place ahead of the 2024 March Madness tournament.