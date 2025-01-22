GR8 Tech and Ready to Fight by Usyk bring boxing and igaming closer together

The company said the GR8 partnership "marks the start of an exciting 2025".

The firms have signed a partnership, bringing digital activations, exclusive merch, and a product tech collaboration.

Press release.- Ready to Fight by Oleksandr Usyk and GR8 Tech have joined forces in a technological partnership that bridges the worlds of sports and innovation. As Ready To Fight’s exclusive Partner in Tech, GR8 Tech combines its expertise in igaming with RTF’s experience as the champion’s team to deliver solutions that push boundaries and achieve extraordinary results.

Sergey Ghazaryan, CRO at GR8 Tech, said: “The igaming industry is a highly fluid environment, very similar to boxing as a competitive sport: The winners in it are strategic thinkers, relentless in preparation and flawless in execution. These qualities unite GR8 Tech and Ready to Fight by Oleksandr Usyk and serve as the foundation of our partnership, empowering GR8 Tech to help its clients achieve UNdisputed success in their own rings”.

Oleksandr Usyk, co-founder of Ready to Fight, added: “Our partnership with GR8 Tech is about bringing the boxing world closer through technology and creating something new for fighters, fans, and industry leaders. We’re combining GR8 Tech’s expertise in igaming with our vision to build a stronger, smarter platform. Together, we’ll be rolling out new features and innovations to bring people together and make the boxing experience better with great tech,”.

The company said GR8 Tech’s top-tier sportsbook and igaming platform stands out for its scalability, precision, and exceptional performance – qualities that align with Usyk’s unwavering drive and unstoppable track record. “Just as Ready To Fight by Usyk wins the global boxing market, GR8 Tech excels with unparalleled event coverage, sophisticated margin management, and a geo-specific approach, providing everything operators need to achieve extraordinary success in any market”, it stated.

Ready to Fight’s mission to merge technology with boxing comes to life through GR8 Tech’s advanced platform. By leveraging GR8 Tech’s technological expertise, RTF meets the high operational standards of igaming leaders. Both brands share a data-driven, innovative approach, empowering their audiences to break boundaries and achieve unprecedented success at the intersection of sports and technology.

