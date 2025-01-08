BGaming launches Plinko 2, the latest in the popular Plinko series

This sequel adds a fresh twist to the traditional format.

Press release.- BGaming is set to excite fans again with the launch of the long-awaited Plinko 2. The game is the latest sequel to the popular Plinko title, which hit virtual shelves in 2019 and has been a mammoth hit for the company, spawning several successful spin-offs.

Like its predecessor, Plinko 2 adopts a classic pachinko setup. Players drop a ball from the top of a pegged pyramid, watching in excitement as it bounces down to land in one of several portals at the bottom, each displaying multiplier prizes. This seamless blend of simple gameplay mechanics and unpredictable, highly rewarding outcomes has solidified the Plinko series as one of the most exciting on the market.

Plinko 2 revitalises the timeless charm of Pachinko, utilising state-of-the-art graphics and customisable gameplay features to provide players with a unique experience. The game boasts a vibrant, engaging interface and uses crisp animations to bring the action to life.

Adding a fresh twist to the traditional format, Plinko 2 allows players to modify their gameplay experience. Players are encouraged to embrace their individuality and enjoy Plinko on their terms, with two game versions available.

If they want to keep things basic, they can enjoy the classic Plinko game in its purest form, but if they want to add extra spice to the action, they can play the enhanced version with the option to activate three new features. Whichever option they choose, they have the chance to land a maximum win of up to 10,000 in their stake.

Each of the three bonuses is available for purchase. The multiplier feature will add stretch lines to the game, applying multipliers if the ball moves through them. Not only that, but players are free to move these multipliers to their preferred spot on the playing field. The Multiplier Ball Chance could see balls with a 2x or 4x multiplier loaded, and the Respin Chance feature will add portals that can activate a free spin.

This flexibility extends beyond the bonus features. The game allows players to adjust the number of active lines and risk levels. Anywhere between eight and sixteen lines can be active, while the risk level can be set at low, normal, or high, allowing players to adopt their own strategies when playing the game.

Plinko 2 tops all of this off with a captivating maths model, with the RTP sitting at 99 per cent, making it an excellent selection for players looking to land big wins.

Julia Aliakseyeva, chief product officer at BGaming, said: “After the overwhelming success of Plinko, we decided to get Plinko 2 into development as soon as our roadmap allowed.

“We’ve taken the core elements that made the original a success and enhanced them with innovative features, giving players a unique game that they are free to tailor to their preferences.

“When creating Plinko 2, we wanted to emphasise flexibility and customisation; by giving players the chance to play the basic version of the game and the enhanced one, we are offering the best of both worlds.”