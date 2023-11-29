Golden Nugget Biloxi to open DraftKings Sportsbook

The new space will offer 17 live betting kiosks and five betting windows.

US.- Golden Nugget Biloxi, in Mississippi, has announced plans to open a new DraftKings Sportsbook in January 2024. The retail sportsbook area will offer 17 live betting kiosks and five betting windows. There will be a viewing area with three video walls. Existing sportsbook services will be open during the construction.

General manager of Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi Chett Harrison said: “Our team is proud to announce the addition of the DraftKings Sportsbook at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi. Together with the leadership team at DraftKings, we are creating an amenity that patrons can enjoy, while offering sports fans an unparalleled sports betting experience at one of the top entertainment destinations in Mississippi.”

DraftKings senior director of retail sportsbook operations Michael Kibort added: “The Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi is known for providing customers with a luxurious entertainment experience. We look forward to opening the doors to the newest addition to the property with a state-of-the-art retail sportsbook.”

In August, Golden Nugget Online Gaming launched its online and mobile casino in Pennsylvania.

Mississippi sports betting handle drops to $49.5m in October

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $49.5m in October, down 11.9 per cent from October 2022 ($56.2m) and 4.1 per cent behind September this year. Revenue reached $7.3m, down 5.2 per cent from the same month in 2022 and 9.9 per cent behind September.

According to the Mississippi Gaming Commission, players spent $33.8m at coastal casinos, generating $4.5m in revenue. Central casinos reported $9.7m in sports bets and $2.1m in revenue. Northern casinos saw $6m in bets and $784,385 in revenue.