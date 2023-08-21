Golden Nugget Online Gaming launches in Pennsylvania

The launch in Pennsylvania follows Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia.

US.- Golden Nugget Online Gaming has announced the launch of its online and mobile casino in Pennsylvania. The Golden Nugget Casino app, powered by DraftKings, includes more than 500 slots and table games like Blackjack, Roulette and Craps. Games include Rocket, Golden Nugget American Roulette, and Golden Nugget Blackjack.

Matt Kalish, president at DraftKings North America, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s mobile casino is now available to customers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Kalish added: “The app is powered by our leading technology, which dynamically brings hundreds of popular casino games and exclusive content to our customers’ fingertips. Pennsylvanians will be able to enjoy superior customer service, rewarding promotions, and a smooth interface while playing on Golden Nugget Online Gaming.”

The launch in Pennsylvania follows Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia.

