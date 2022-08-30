GLI promotes Angela Wong to vice president of global lottery solutions

Wong, who joined the company in 2021, will provide strategic direction for lottery services.

US.- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has promoted Angela Wong to vice president of global lottery solutions. She has joined GLI in 2021, previously serving as director of lottery solutions.

In her new role, Angela will join the GLI global leadership team and continue to provide strategic direction for the company’s lottery services. She will focus on adding engagements within the lottery industry and producing successful outcomes for the company’s clients.

Prior to joining GLI, Wong was director of the Montana Lottery. She also held the position of president of the North American States and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), where she held multiple leadership positions over ten years.

Last year, Wong was inducted into the PGRI Lottery Industry Hall of Fame. She was chosen by the 94 members, who elected three industry leaders to be inducted into the Class of 2021.

GLI senior vice president of government relations & general counsel Kevin Mullally said: “The landscape for lotteries is changing rapidly, and we are confident in Angela’s ability to coordinate the highly specialized professionals from our global teams with our lottery clients to help them navigate the future of the industry.”

GLI recently announced the promotion of Patrick Cottingham, Jamie Garcia, and Christos Karountzos in the company’s client services division. Cottingham was promoted to client services manager, and Garcia and Karountzos as senior account executives.

In July, the company named Ginnie Hollis as director of engineering. She previously served as senior manager of engineering. In her new role, Hollis works with GLI’s igaming clients to streamline processes and test services. She also coordinates communication between igaming operators, regulators, and suppliers surrounding regulatory and operational needs.

Elys Game Technology receives certification from GLI

In March, Elys Game Technology received certification from Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) for its Elys Gameboard sports wagering technology. The certification is for product development and change management policies and procedures.

GLI conducted an audit in accordance with the Change Management Policies and Procedures adopted by Washington DC’s Gaming Control Board. Elys gained a Washington licence in September.