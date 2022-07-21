Gaming Laboratories International appoints Ginnie Hollis as director of engineering

Hollis previously served as senior manager of engineering.

US.- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has named Ginnie Hollis as director of engineering. Previously, she served as senior manager of engineering.

In her new role, Hollis will work with GLI’s igaming clients to streamline processes and test services. She will also coordinate communication between igaming operators, regulators, and suppliers surrounding regulatory and operational needs.

Hollis started working with GLI in 2005 as a test engineer Level 1. Since that time, she has worked in different positions in the company, rising to senior engineer, technical engineering manager, and senior manager of engineering.

She has been a champion for women in STEM. Recently when asked for her advice to young women considering a career in STEM, she said: “Absolutely go for it. Women can do anything and, and we’re here proving that every day.”

GLI vice president of engineering Mackenzie Haugh said, “Ginnie is an unbelievable role model, relentlessly ensuring both her teams and her customers receive a world-class experience. In her new position, she will bring that same passion to an even larger audience, driving more success for her customers and teams.”

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has certified Bingo Treasures, a new product from Video King and Parlay Games. Video King has begun licensing Bingo Treasures to tribal customers in the US.

Rusty Morin, Video King’s chief financial officer, said: “With the GLI approval in hand, we will now be working quickly to finalise licence agreements and installation dates with tribes who will be first movers with us and who will launch Bingo Treasures at any facility (not just gaming facilities) on their tribal lands.

