George Markantonis joins the Nevada Gaming Commission

US.- George Markantonis has joined the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC). The gaming executive was appointed by governor Joe Lombardo to replace outgoing commissioner Steve Cohen.

Markantonis spent seven years as CEO of The Venetian and remained after its sale to Apollo Global Management and VCI Properties. He was named special advisor to the Apollo board four months after completion. He previously worked for 17 years at Westin Hotel Resorts in South Africa, Canada, and the US.

Markantonis becomes the second former gaming executive to serve on the gaming commission after Michonne Ascuaga was appointed in 2015.

Lombardo said: “George is an experienced gaming executive with international and multijurisdictional experience. I appreciate his willingness to serve our state. I know that George’s proven leadership, outstanding character and decades of experience will be a tremendous asset on the Nevada Gaming Commission.”

Markantonis commented: “I look forward to utilizing my industry experiences to serve the commission in its work protecting the integrity of Nevada’s gaming industry and the interests of all the Nevadans who rely on its ongoing success for their livelihoods.”

In 2022, Nevada senator Ben Kieckhefer and former judge Jennifer Togliatti were appointed to the Nevada Gaming Commission (NGC). Togliatti and Kieckhefer filled two vacant positions left open on the five-member NGC following Deborah Fuetsch’s resignation and John Moran Jr’s departure. Commission members serve four-year terms in a part-time capacity.

