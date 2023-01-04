Nevada Gaming Commission approves Competition Interactive slot

The slot contains a steering wheel that allows players to play an arcade-style race.

The regulator has approved Running Rich Reels.

US.- Competition Interactive’s Running Rich Reels slot has received final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission. The game now features at Las Vegas casinos including New York and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

The slot contains a steering wheel that allows players to play an arcade-style race to determine bonus payback on six fairytale-themed courses with a modern twist. Competition Interactive is a Las Vegas-based gaming start-up that offers land-based and online social games. It aims to bring arcade and console-style games to the casino floor.

In December, Competition Interactive’s Running Rich Reels slot received a recommendation for approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board after successfully completing a six-month trial.

Chief creative executive of Competition Interactive Keith Winters said: “As a Las Vegas gaming manufacturer, we are thrilled that we brought the casino industry the first-ever gambling racing game. We are closer to merging the world of land-based casino gambling with the world of interactive video games. The time for Next Generation gambling games is now.”

CEO Paul Steelman added: “I always loved what Stan Fulton (RIP) and Randy Adams created with the Wheel of Gold, now Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Why couldn’t the bonus be a video game driving experience? Keith Winters and I created and financed Running Rich the first slot machine that features a video driving game bonus.

“It has been successfully evaluated in Nevada and California and has received approvals from the Nevada Control Board and Commission. We feel the excitement of the ride to come.”

Nevada reports $1.28bn in gaming revenue for October

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28bn in gaming revenue in October. That’s an increase of 4.8 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent from September. Revenue from July 1 to October 31 was up 3 per cent.

Clark Country generated $1.1bn, up 4.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 0.52 per cent year-on-year to $705.8m. Downtown and Boulder Strip revenue amounted to $90.4 and $80.3m respectively, also up year-on-year.