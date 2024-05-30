Gateway Casinos Sault Ste Marie celebrates 25th anniversary

The Ontario venue held an anniversary event.

Canada.- Gateway Casinos Sault Ste Marie in Ontario has celebrated its 25th anniversary. As part of its celebrations, the venue has hosted Mayor Matthew Shoemaker and City Council, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) executives, local dignitaries and staff for a presentation looking back over the last 25 years.

Gateway Casinos took over operations of the Sault Ste. Marie facility on May 29, 2017. To mark the anniversary, GatewayGIVES, the company’s community and charitable giving programme, will make donations to The Twinkie Foundation, a local charity that raises funds for families to assist with medically necessary travel, and The Animal Assistance Group.

See also: Ontario invests $9m to promote responsible gaming

Carrie Kormos, Gateway Casinos chief marketing and communications officer, said: “We were very fortunate when we arrived here in Sault Ste. Marie to receive so much support from the city and our partners at OLG. The Mayor and Council have continued to support us since we first started here. But most critically, we were lucky to inherit a staff so invested in this community.”

OLG’s chair of the board of directors, Jim Warren, added: “For 25 years, the Sault Ste. Marie Casino has been a fixture in the community. It has created hundreds of jobs and delivered important revenue to the city. Over the years, the city has wisely invested the $35m in police and fire operations, the Sault-area hospital and many other important initiatives that have made this community a great place to live. OLG truly values the strong and productive partnership we have with Gateway Casinos and Entertainment and the City of Sault Ste. Marie.”

See also: iGaming Ontario: “There are more than 86% of Ontarians who play choosing to do so on safer, regulated sites”