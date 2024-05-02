iGaming Ontario: “More than 86% of Ontarians choose to play on safer, regulated sites”

iGaming Ontario looks to build on the success of the market’s first two years.

iGaming Ontario discusses the growth of Ontario’s regulated market, boasting nearly 50 operators and $63bn in wagers in just two years.

Exclusive interview.- Just two years after launching its regulated online gaming market, Ontario is experiencing remarkable growth.

A new report from iGaming Ontario has recently revealed wagers reached $63bn in the market’s second year, solidifying Ontario’s position as a major player in the global online gaming industry.

In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, a spokesperson from iGaming Ontario discusses this success, the market’s future plans, and its commitment to responsible gambling.

It has recently been two years since the start of the regulated iGaming market in Ontario. What is your assessment of the work done so far?

iGaming Ontario’s 2023-24 full-year Market Performance Report highlights the success of Ontario’s igaming market. In just two years, Ontario’s competitive and regulated igaming market has grown from a small number of Operators to almost 50, offering more than 75 igaming websites to Ontarians, leading to $63bn in wagers and $2.4bn in gaming revenue in its second year.

And it’s important to note that these numbers do not include figures from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), which is a distinct agency that also operates an igaming site in Ontario.

“In just two years, Ontario’s competitive and regulated igaming market has grown from a small number of Operators to almost 50, offering more than 75 igaming websites to Ontarians.” iGaming Ontario.

It was reported that last year the Ontario iGaming market jumped to the 6th spot in the world by gross gaming revenue. Did you expect these results or were you surprised?

Looking at Ontario’s igaming market as a whole, including OLG.ca, Ontario has quickly become the 6th largest online gaming jurisdiction in the world by revenue (Vixio: New Markets Disrupt Global Online Rankings), in part due to Ontario’s competitive revenue share rate, having no cap on the number of operators that can operate and no land-based casino tethering requirements.

The appeal of Ontario’s open market to operators and suppliers means that Ontarians have access to a diverse range of products to match their unique interests, leading to more than 86 per cent of Ontarians who play choosing to do so on safer, regulated sites.

Could you elaborate on the recognition iGaming Ontario received from Vixio as the 2023 Regulatory Initiative of the Year and its significance within the industry?

iGaming Ontario’s win as Vixio’s 2023 Regulatory Initiative of the Year is both a welcome accolade and a testament to both the operators who have chosen the regulated Ontario market as a place to do business, and the players choosing to play in that market.

In a world where there is growing access to the Internet and therefore to online gambling, what is your work on responsible gambling?

Responsible gambling is at the core of everything we do at iGaming Ontario. Every player who plays on a regulated igaming site enjoys better consumer protections and access to responsible gambling tools. iGaming Ontario also requires operators to spend a portion of their revenue on advertising and educational campaigns that aim to build player and public awareness of tools, tips, and strategies that promote safer play.

Operators also have to achieve and maintain responsible gambling accreditation through the Responsible Gambling Council’s RG Check program. When iGaming Ontario launches its centralized self-exclusion program, players will also be able to self-exclude across all regulated igaming platforms in a single registration process.

“Responsible gambling is at the core of everything we do at iGaming Ontario.” iGaming Ontario.

What are your plans and expectations for the future?

As we enter our third year of market operations, we are seeing the true size and make-up of Ontario’s igaming market. iGaming Ontario looks to build on the success of the market’s first two years by continuing to work with our government partners to encourage more operators, suppliers and players to choose the regulated igaming market over the unregulated one so that more Ontarians can play with confidence.