Ontario invests $9m to promote responsible gaming

The Ontario government announced the investment at the Responsible Gambling Council’s Discovery Conference.

Canada.- The Ontario government announced an investment of $9m in the Responsible Internet Gambling Fund (RIGF). Announced at the Responsible Gambling Council’s (RGC) annual Discovery Conference, the three-year investment is intended to improve its consumer education campaigns, expand community outreach programmes and build partnerships with community groups.

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent non-profit organisation that works to reduce gambling risks by creating and delivering awareness and information programmes.

Shelley White, CEO of the Responsible Gambling Council, said: “Ontario has long been a champion for responsible gambling and this investment into prevention education and programming and today’s announcement is a game-changer. This clearly demonstrates Ontario is the Canadian leader in promoting responsible play, minimizing harm and creating a strong, sustainable online gambling market.

“We applaud and thank the Ontario government for this welcome and historic investment into responsible play. We know online gambling comes with unique risks and this funding will have a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of so many Ontarians by providing them with the resources and programming to help keep them safe and build a culture of responsible play in this new environment.”

See also: AGCO introduces ban on athletes in Ontario igaming advertising

iGaming Ontario seeks proposals for centralised self-exclusion solution

iGaming Ontario (iGO) is seeking for proposals a centralised self-exclusion solution that will enable players to self-exclude from all Ontario-regulated igaming operators in a single registration process. Proposals can be submitted until April 24.

The winning bidder will be expected to develop and implement a solution that integrates with all operator systems, including Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)’s igaming site.