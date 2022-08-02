Gaming Society partners with WNBA for Bet On Women Predictor Game

The game will be available at betonwomengame.com.

Basketball fans will have a chance to compete for prizes until the end of the 2022 season.

US.- Gaming Society has announced a partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) to create the new Bet On Women Predictor Game. The game will initially be available at betonwomengame.com, where fans will be able to compete for prizes.

Founded by NBA legend Kevin Garnett and Jaymee Messler, the company described its latest game as a way of “increasing excitement and interest for the WNBA”. Fans will have a chance to compete for prizes by answering WNBA pop culture questions until the end of the 2022 season.

VP of business development at Gaming Society and former WNBA player, Marissa Coleman, said: “There’s a massive opportunity to use gamification to innovate and deepen fan engagement in women’s sports.

“Gamification is proven to be a driver for more engagement and viewership in sports, so the category presents an exciting opportunity to increase visibility and shed light on the journeys, stories and highlights of the incredible players in the WNBA.”

Executive director Terri Jackson commented: “Bet On Women is about elevating women in sports. The Bet On Wome Predictor Game will help increase fan interest and engagement for all WNBA players through the rest of the season. We’re excited to use this type of game to innovate across all women’s sports.”

Last year, Gaming Society partnered with Fubo to co-present The Gaming Society Football Show, a sports betting and American football-focused podcast. Hosted by former NFL players Michael Vick and Dave Anderson, it was aired every week during the NFL season.