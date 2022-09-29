MLB joins AGA responsible gambling campaign

The partnership aims to educate sports fans about the dangers of gambling.

Major League Baseball will join the American Gaming Association (AGA) Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly campaign.

US.- Major League Baseball (MLB) will join the American Gaming Association (AGA)’s “Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly.” campaign to provide responsible gambling education to fans. A public service campaign will include social media posts, online banner ads and a 30-second PSA that will air in-stadium in states in which sports betting is legal.

MLB also will expand a long-standing relationship with the non-profit National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), joining the group’s leadership council alongside the NFL, FanDuel, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and others.

Kenny Gersh, MLB executive VP, business development, said about the new partnership: “As legalised wagering continues to grow across the country, MLB is committed to ensuring that fans who choose to wager also have the tools and resources necessary to bet responsibly.

“With the expertise and additional resources of the AGA and NCPG, we’ll be able to expand our responsible gaming efforts further, driving new education, awareness and support service initiatives that will help keep sports betting safe, fun and entertaining for all those who participate.”

AGA senior vice president Casey Clark added: “Welcoming Major League Baseball as a Have A Game Plan partner is a milestone for the campaign and responsible gaming efforts nationwide.

“MLB understands that as legal sports betting grows so does our collective commitment to responsibility. This partnership will have a meaningful impact, teaching fans across the country the fundamentals of responsible wagering.”

On behalf of the NCPG, the council’s executive director Keith Whyte applauded the league’s “ongoing commitment to addressing problem gambling,” looking forward to supporting MLB’s expanded efforts in delivering responsible gambling education.

“MLB’s extensive reach will make a significant impact in raising awareness of the National Problem Gambling Helpline and the resources available for treatment,” Whyte concluded.

