Gaming Realms launches in Pennsylvania with Bally’s Interactive

US.- Online slot developer Gaming Realms has signed a partnership with operator Bally’s Interactive in the US state of Pennsylvania. Bally’s Interactive recently entered the Pennsylvanian market and will offer Gaming Realms’ content including the Slingo Extreme game.

Craig Falciglia, director of business development in North America at Gaming Realms, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bally’s Interactive, a prominent and well-established brand in the US. Our high-quality portfolio contains several titles that benefit from utilising recognisable brands and IPs and these will deliver familiar experiences to players and in turn, boost the acquisition and retention rates for Bally’s in Pennsylvania. Bringing our Slingo games to Bally’s is a great accomplishment and will allow more US players than ever before to engage with our fan favorite games.”

Combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests in Pennsylvania reached $467m in July, an 8.8 per cent increase compared to July 2022. Retail slots revenue increased 0.3 per cent year-on-year to $214m, while retail table games revenue decreased 4 per cent to $83.4m.