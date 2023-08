Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $467m in July

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 8.8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $467m in July. That’s an 8.8 per cent increase compared to July 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 0.3 per cent year-on-year to $214m, while retail table games revenue decreased 4 per cent to $83.4m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $70m, while Valley Forge Casino Resort generated $56.6m. Parx Casino in Philadelphia reported $56.1m. Revenue from online gaming was up 35 per cent to $132.8m. Tax revenue generated from internet gaming was $57.2m

The sports betting handle was $338.4m, up 0.5 per cent from July 2022’s $336.5m. Tax revenue generated from all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $192m. Tax revenue generated from sports wagering was $11.5m.