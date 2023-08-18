Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) brings testing innovation to Pitch! @RTG London

London’s premier Regulating the Game conference debuts in September 2023, focusing on gaming industry challenges, innovation, and ethical leadership.

Press release.- September 2023 will see London’s first Regulating the Game conference as the hugely successful Sydney event grapples with public policy challenges, cultivates curiosity and critical thinking, contests ideas, shares insights and motivates an appetite for continuous improvement and regulatory and sector leadership.

Pitch! is a new networking event as part of the Regulating the Game London conference focused on platforming leading-edge products and approaches that can uplift capability, improve outcomes and introduce efficiency by tackling regulatory friction and challenges, inspiring compliance, provoking innovation and fostering ethical leadership.

Devon Dalbock, GLI’s chief operating officer, EMEA, will talk about why regulation is important, why regulators should only accept certifications specific to their jurisdiction, and what the post-pandemic landscape requires from regulators.

The pitch will explore successful approaches adopted across various jurisdictions, enabling them to implement innovative strategies within their own organizations, and offers valuable takeaways for attendees.

Paul Newson, director, Regulating the Game, said: “Pitch! @RTG is being launched at the London conference and we are immensely excited to platform leading-edge products and ideas and celebrate innovation in the sector with some fantastic firms lined up to deliver quick-fire talks.

“Pitch! is a key networking event during the conference and has generated a terrific buzz with a strong interest to secure a pitch. Make sure you don’t miss out on this inaugural event and get your expression of interest in now and secure your conference tickets.”

Devon Dalbock said: “Having sponsored the successful Regulating the Game event in Sydney, GLI is delighted to also be sponsoring Regulating the Game London. Senior leaders from our EMEA team will be there and I am looking forward to taking part in the Pitch! event and having the opportunity to talk about the importance or regulation and the role GLI plays on a global scale.”

Pitches! already announced include Earle G. Hall Ceo and Founder AXES.ai, Maris Catania, Safer Gambling Consultant, SGCertified, Tony Walker, Head of Financial Services & Gambling at Armalytix, Robin Paine and Laura Bedborough of ClientScan, and Shelley Langan-Newton, CEO of the tech company SQR Group Limited with the final pitches to be announced shortly.

There is one spot left to present innovative ideas, products and services at the Pitch! @RTG London event to key figures within the global gambling industry. Head to the website and apply to pitch now! Further information can be found at https://www.regulatingthegame.com/pitch-rtg

Applications are also now open for Pitch! @RTG Sydney running 10 – 15 March 2024. We are inviting applications from organisations and individuals interested in delivering short quickfire pitches to stimulate innovation, inspire compliance and showcase ethical leadership as part of this exciting networking event. To submit an application or for more information head to the website and submit your pitch now! Further information can be found at https://www.regulatingthegame.com/pitch-rtg