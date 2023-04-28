Gaming Laboratories International appoints Alicia Monahan as client services executive

Monahan joins the company’s expanding client services team.

US.- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) has named Alicia Monahan as client services executive. She joins GLI’s client services team and will be based in the company’s Las Vegas lab.

She served as release and deployment manager for Resorts World Las Vegas, where she directed several aspects of the property’s change management and project management processes. She also worked as a gaming business analyst for Resorts World Las Vegas and Barona Resort and Casino. She served as application technical specialist III and key client manager for Konami Gaming.

GLI chief commercial officer Ian Hughes said: “We are thrilled to welcome Alicia to the GLI client services team. Her diverse background in gaming – with her experience on the operator and supplier sides of the industry – will prove incredibly valuable to our clients as we share the insights of today and test our clients’ vision of tomorrow’s gaming experience.”

In 2022, GLI announced the promotion of Patrick Cottingham, Jamie Garcia, and Christos Karountzos in the client services division. Cottingham was promoted to client services manager and Garcia and Karountzos as senior account executives.

The company also named Ginnie Hollis as director of engineering. She previously served as senior manager of engineering. In her new role, Hollis works with GLI’s igaming clients to streamline processes and test services. She will also coordinate communication between igaming operators, regulators, and suppliers surrounding regulatory and operational needs.